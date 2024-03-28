Batherson notched a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Sabres.

Batherson extended Ottawa's lead to 3-0 just six minutes into the first period, following up his own rebound before sneaking a backhander past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. Batherson would add a second point with an assist on Shane Pinto's empty-netter in the third. The 25-year-old winger now has goals in three straight games and 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in his last 11 contests. He's up to 26 goals and 57 points, five shy of a career high, through 71 games this season while skating on the Senators' top line.