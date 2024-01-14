Batherson scored a goal on six shots on net and added an assist, two hits, two PIM and a plus-1 rating in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Sharks.

The 25-year-old winger pounced on a rebound midway through the second period and flipped the puck past a sprawling Mackenzie Blackwood. Batherson has been an incredibly consistent producer for the Senators in 2023-24 -- since being held off the scoresheet for the first three games of the season, he hasn't gone more than two games without recording a point. That's put him on pace for career-best numbers, and through 38 contests Batherson has racked up 15 goals and 33 points.