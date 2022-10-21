Batherson scored twice on the power play in a 5-2 come-from-behind win over the Capitals on Thursday.

The Sens were down 2-0 when Batherson one-timed a cross-ice pass from Brady Tkachuk to cut the score to 2-1 at 5:48 of the second period. He then scored on a rebound on another power play, less than two minutes later. Batherson has five points, including three goals, in his last two games, and six points in four games on the season. The Fort Wayne native delivered close to a point-per-game in 2021-22 (44 points in 46 games) and appears poised to take a big leap forward over a full season.