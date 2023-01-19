Batherson scored a goal and an assist -- both on the power play -- in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Penguins.

Batherson helped Alex DeBrincat even it at a goal apiece in the opening frame, then tied the score at 3-3 just before the game's halfway point. Despite a three-game point drought lasting Jan. 9-14, Batherson has recorded at least one point in 17 of his last 21 appearances.