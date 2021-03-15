Batherson scored twice on four shots and added four hits in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Batherson's pair of goals came in a span of 53 seconds in the second period. His first goal was on the power play, set up by Tim Stutzle, while the latter came when the Maple Leafs couldn't clear the zone. Batherson's second goal was also the game-winner. The 22-year-old winger has 11 tallies, 21 points, 69 shots on net and 51 hits through 31 appearances.