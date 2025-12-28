Batherson scored a goal Saturday in a 7-5 loss to Toronto.

Early in the third period, Batherson snuck behind a Toronto defender and took a pass from Dylan Cozens in the slot before firing over a sprawling Joseph Woll. Batherson has two goals and three assists over his three-game point streak. Since the start of December, Batherson has put up 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 12 games.