Senators' Drake Batherson: Up to 16 points in last 12 games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Batherson scored a goal Saturday in a 7-5 loss to Toronto.
Early in the third period, Batherson snuck behind a Toronto defender and took a pass from Dylan Cozens in the slot before firing over a sprawling Joseph Woll. Batherson has two goals and three assists over his three-game point streak. Since the start of December, Batherson has put up 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 12 games.
More News
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Three points vs. Boston•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Grabs two assists•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Stays hot in Columbus•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Lights lamp twice on power play•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Two PP points in loss•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Finds twine in win•