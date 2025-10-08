Batherson (upper body) has been ruled out for Thursday's Opening Night matchup against the Lightning, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Batherson joined the Senators for Wednesday's practice but left the session early. He hopes to be available to make his season debut Saturday against the Panthers. The 27-year-old had appeared in all 82 regular-season games in each of the last three campaigns, and he recorded 26 goals, 42 assists, 149 hits, 30 blocked shots and 30 PIM during the 2025-26 regular season.