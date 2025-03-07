Cozens, along with Dennis Gilbert and a 2026 second-round pick, were brought in by the Senators in a trade with the Sabres on Friday in exchange for Josh Norris and Jacob Bernard-Docker.

Cozens' production has underwhelmed this season, generating just 11 goals and 20 helpers in 61 games - a far cry from the 68 points he put up back in 2022-23. While the youngster has been filling a second-line center role for the Sabres, he could find himself relegated to the bottom six behind Shane Pinto with his new club. Still, a strong finish to the 2024-25 campaign could see Cozens reach the 40-point threshold for the third straight year - a mark that would be easier to achieve if he can manage more power-play productivity.