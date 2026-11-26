Cozens scored a goal, launched six shots on net and dished out four hits in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to Florida.

Cozens was active in Wednesday's losing effort, as he recorded a season-high six shots on net in addition to his goal. Overall, the 25-year-old center is up to seven goals, 17 points, 57 shots on net, 64 hits and 10 blocked shots over 26 games this season. He remains a strong fantasy option in fantasy leagues that value banger stats, given that he ranks in the league's top five in hits among players with 15 or more points this season.