Cozens notched an assist and nine hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Rangers.

The Senators have physicality all over the lineup, and it looks like Cozens will fit right in after posting his highest hit total of the season. The 24-year-old, acquired from the Sabres in the trade that sent Josh Norris to Buffalo on Friday, stepped into a second-line role for his Senators debut. Cozens has gone eight games without a goal, but he's now at 11 tallies, 21 helpers, 140 shots on net, 157 hits, 62 PIM and a minus-13 rating through 62 appearances this season.