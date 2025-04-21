Cozens notched an assist, two shots on goal, five hits and 10 PIM in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Maple Leafs in Game 1.

Cozens set up a Drake Batherson tally in the first period to get the Senators on the board. The 24-year-old Cozens recorded seven points over the last seven regular-season games, and he should continue to carry some momentum while seeing second-line minutes and power-play time. He's an all-around strong option for fantasy, as he posted 47 points, 188 shots on net, 205 hits, 68 PIM and a minus-17 rating over 82 regular-season appearances between Ottawa and Buffalo.