Cozens tallied a power-play goal, placed two shots on net, served four PIM and recorded two hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over New Jersey.

Cozens tallied the go-ahead goal in Saturday's contest less than a minute into the third period. His power-play twine finder brought his season totals up to 18 goals, 41 points, 128 shots on net and 144 hits through 54 games this season. Since the start of the new year, the 24-year-old center has shot the puck efficiently with seven goals, 11 points and a 19.4 shooting percentage across his last 14 games. He's currently riding a six-game point streak and remains heavily involved inside Ottawa's top six. Cozens is developing into a high-level center option in fantasy in leagues that value banger stats, as he's on pace to reach the 200-hit mark for the second straight year.