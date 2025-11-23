Cozens scored a goal, put four shots on net and dished out two hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Cozens posted a strong all-around effort Saturday, highlighted by a power-play goal in the first period to spark Ottawa's offense. With the solid performance, the 24-year-old center is up to eight goals, 16 points, 47 shots on goal and 64 hits in 21 games this season. He's helped fill the void of physicality without Brady Tkachuk (thumb) in the lineup and is on pace to smash his career high of 205 hits that he posted in 82 games between the Sabres and Senators last year. Cozens' point production has also found some consistency as of late with six points in as many games. He is set up nicely to get back toward the 68-point mark he had with Buffalo in the 2022-23 campaign, making him a strong asset in nearly all fantasy formats.