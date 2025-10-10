Cozens scored a power-play goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged four hits in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Lightning.

Cozens helped the Senators prevent this game from getting out of hand, cutting the Lightning's lead to 2-1 at 10:18 of the first period. The center saw 15:35 of ice time while working on the second line and first power-play unit in this contest. He had 47 points, 205 hits, 68 PIM and a minus-17 rating over 82 regular-season outings between the Senators and Sabres last year. Ottawa has built a gritty and physically tough team for 2025-26, and Cozens figures to play a large role in that as he looks to get back to the level that saw him produce 68 points in 2022-23.