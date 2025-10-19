Senators' Dylan Cozens: Goals in consecutive games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cozens scored a goal and added seven hits in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders.
Cozens has three goals and two assists over six games this season, including a point in each of his last four contests. The center gave the Senators a 4-3 lead late in the second period, but their offense went cold in the third. In addition to his steady offense, he's added 17 shots on net, 26 hits and a minus-7 rating, offering some upside as a physical forward and a power-play option on a team that has played some wide open games.
