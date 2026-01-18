Cozens scored a power-play goal and put two shots on net in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Cozens found the back of the net on a second-period power play to level Saturday's game at three goals apiece. Overall, the 24-year-old center has 14 goals, 35 points, 110 shots on net and 126 hits through 47 games this season. After missing out on the scoresheet in four consecutive games, he now has a goal in back-to-back games. His first full season with the Senators has been off to a solid start, setting him up for 60-plus points for the first time since the 2022-23 season with the Sabres. This fact, combined with his steady stream of hits, gives him good all-around fantasy value moving forward.