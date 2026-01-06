Cozens scored a goal, fired four shots on net and recorded three hits in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Cozens posted a strong all-around effort Monday that was highlighted by a power-play goal in the second period to cut Detroit's lead to one score. Following Monday's game, the 24-year-old center is up to 12 goals, 31 points, 96 shots on net and 116 hits through 41 games this season. With the Senators arriving at the halfway point in the regular season, Cozens is back on track for his first 60-plus point expedition since the 2022-23 campaign. The second-line center is also trending towards his best season in terms of hits. He has evolved into a fantastic well of category-coverage stats in fantasy, giving him high-level value in most leagues for the remainder of the season.