Cozens produced a pair of power-play assists and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Cozens has a goal and three assists over his last six games. The center is up to 13 points across 20 contests since he was traded to the Senators from the Sabres, and for the season, he's logged 44 points in 81 outings. He's also fit right into the Senators' physical style, upping his totals to 204 hits and 68 PIM between the two teams.