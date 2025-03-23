Cozens logged an assist and three hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Devils.

Cozens continues to thrive on the Senators' second line -- he's up to three goals and four assists over eight contests with the team. His latest contribution was a primary helper on Drake Batherson's second-period tally. Cozens has 38 points, 159 shots on net, 179 hits, 42 blocked shots, 64 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 69 appearances between the Senators and the Sabres. The 24-year-old should be on your fantasy roster if you need help in points, shots or hits.