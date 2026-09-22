Cozens scored a goal and dished out an assist in Monday's overtime preseason loss to Montreal.

Cozens played a hand in each of Ottawa's goals on Monday, as he picked up the lone helper on William Eklund's first preseason goal before later scoring himself. The 25-year-old Cozens took a step forward during his first full season with the Senators, as he posted 28 goals, 59 points, 205 shots on net and 215 hits across 82 regular-season games. With Brady Tkachuk's departure to Florida, Cozens will likely have a larger role offensively in 2026-27, which could lead to him building upon his already impressive fantasy file in all league formats.