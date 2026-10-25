Cozens scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Rangers. He also recorded five hits.

Cozens found the back of the net for the first time this season after converting a deflection in the second period, but before he had assisted on Drake Batherson's second tally. The two-point performance was encouraging following his slow start offensively, and his continued involvement alongside Ottawa's skilled forwards provides opportunities for improved production. However, he'll need to be more consistent as a scoring threat before he becomes a dependable fantasy option in standard leagues. He has only five points through 12 appearances -- a below-average return for a top-six forward who also sees time on the power play.