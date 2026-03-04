Cozens scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Cozens opened the scoring just 3:34 into the game. He has three goals and an assist over his last two games as he continues to show well on offense from a second-line role. For the season, the 25-year-old center has 21 goals, 47 points, 142 shots on net, 163 hits, 49 PIM and a minus-11 rating over 60 appearances. He's matched his point total from each of the last two years and is poised to top the 50-point mark for the first time since his career year of 31 goals and 68 points in 81 outings in 2022-23.