Cozens scored two goals, took four shots and posted a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Cozens found the back of the net in the early stages of the second and third periods, and he continues to put up solid numbers on offense for the Senators. He's cracked the scoresheet in all but one of his last seven games, tallying nine points (five goals, four assists) and a plus-6 rating over that stretch. Cozens will need to produce at a pace of nearly one point per game if he wants to match his career-best output of 68 points from the 2022-23 season. So far, he has 40 points (17 goals, 23 assists) in 52 regular-season contests.