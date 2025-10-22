Cozen scored a goal in a 3-2 overtime loss to Edmonton on Tuesday.

Cozens beat Stuart Skinner blocker side with a wrist shot on the power play early in the third; the goal cut the score to 2-1. He has quietly put together a five-game, five-point scoring streak to start the season. It includes a three-game goal streak. Cozens delivered 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 21 games last season after arriving in Canada's capital in a trade. The move seemed to inject life into his game, and this season, he could come close to replicating his career mark of 68 points, including 31 goals, in 2022-23.