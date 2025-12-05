Cozens scored a power-play goal on three shots, added three hits and went minus-2 in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.

Cozens ended his five-game point drought with the tally. He was consistent for most of October, but his offense over the last month or so has been streaky. For the season, the 24-year-old center is at nine goals, 17 points (10 on the power play), 59 shots on net, 84 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-12 rating through 27 contests. Cozens is in a top-six role and on the first power-play unit, which puts him in a position to succeed.