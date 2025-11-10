Cozens logged two assists, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Mammoth.

Cozens set up goals by Ridly Greig and Nick Cousins in this contest, which snapped his five-game point drought. Prior to the cold stretch, Cozens had gotten on the scoresheet in eight of the first 10 contests. He's at a total of six goals, six helpers, 34 shots on net, 50 hits and a minus-9 rating over 16 appearances. He could settle in around a 60-point pace this year while adding plenty of hits, which makes the 24-year-old center a fine option for fantasy managers.