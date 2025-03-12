Cozens scored a goal in a 5-2 win over the Flyers on Tuesday.

Cozens has made a real impact since his arrival from Buffalo on Friday's trade deadline. He has three points (two goals, one assist) during a three-game point streak since joining the Senators. The only players in the past 10 years with as long a point streak to begin their time in Ottawa were Chris Tierney (seven games, 2018-19) and Drake Batherson (three games, 2018-19). Cozens' goal was also his 200th point in the NHL. The move to Ottawa may be the best thing to happen to his game. The center has struggled to replicate his 31-goal, 68-point heroics of 2022-23.