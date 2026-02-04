Cozens picked up two power-play assists in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

The helpers came late in the second period and early in the third as Ottawa rallied from a 3-1 deficit before eventually falling short. Cozens has been impressive of late, collecting six goals and 12 points over the last 11 games with exactly half of that production (three goals, three assists) coming on the power play.