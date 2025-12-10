Cozens picked up two power-play assists in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Devils.

The Senators did all their scoring on the power play, which was the only thing keeping them in the contest. It was Cozens' first multi-point performance since Nov. 13, snapping a sluggish stretch in which the 24-year-old center has produced just two goals and three points over 10 games. On the season, Cozens has delivered nine goals and 19 points in 29 contests, including five goals and 12 points on the power play, with 86 hits, 62 shots on net, 22 PIM and a rough minus-12 rating.