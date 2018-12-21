Senators' Dylan DeMelo: Activated for Friday's contest
DeMelo (upper body) will return Friday evening against the Devils.
DeMelo has officially been removed from injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site. The former Shark has been a pleasant surprise with three goals and five assists to complement a plus-9 rating that leads all Ottawa blueliners.
