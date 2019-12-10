DeMelo contributed two assists in Monday's 5-2 win over the Bruins.

DeMelo assisted on the opening tally by Artem Anisimov in the first period. DeMelo also assisted Anthony Duclair on his empty-net goal in the final second of the game. The blueliner has four assists in his last three games after a 17-game point drought. DeMelo also took four PIM, dished two hits and fired two shots on goal in Monday's game. In 2019-20, the 26-year-old has six helpers, 21 PIM and 56 hits in 31 appearances.