Senators' Dylan DeMelo: Adds two helpers
DeMelo contributed two assists in Monday's 5-2 win over the Bruins.
DeMelo assisted on the opening tally by Artem Anisimov in the first period. DeMelo also assisted Anthony Duclair on his empty-net goal in the final second of the game. The blueliner has four assists in his last three games after a 17-game point drought. DeMelo also took four PIM, dished two hits and fired two shots on goal in Monday's game. In 2019-20, the 26-year-old has six helpers, 21 PIM and 56 hits in 31 appearances.
