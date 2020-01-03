Senators' Dylan DeMelo: Back at practice
DeMelo (finger) is expected to practice for the first time since suffering a broken finger Friday, Wayne Scanlan of the Ottawa Citizen reports.
DeMelo is three weeks into the 3-4 week recovery timetable he was assigned Dec. 13, so his rehab appears to be right on schedule. Once healthy, the 26-year-old, who's picked up six helpers while posting a plus-7 rating in 32 games this campaign, will return to a top-four role for the Senators.
