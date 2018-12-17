Senators' Dylan DeMelo: Could play Friday
DeMelo (upper body) is targeting a return to the lineup in Friday's matchup with New Jersey, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
DeMelo was on the ice at Monday's game-day skate in a non-contact sweater, but with several days of practice to get ready, the blueliner could be cleared prior to puck drop Friday. Considering he has just one point in his previous 18 outings, the Ontario native won't offer much in terms of fantasy value once ready to suit up.
More News
-
Senators' Dylan DeMelo: Winds up on IR•
-
Senators' Dylan DeMelo: Nursing upper-body issue•
-
Senators' Dylan DeMelo: Scores in loss to Habs•
-
Senators' Dylan DeMelo: Scores two points against Sabres•
-
Senators' Dylan DeMelo: Picks up two assists in loss•
-
Senators' Dylan DeMelo: Dodges injury scare, ready for opener•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...