DeMelo (upper body) is targeting a return to the lineup in Friday's matchup with New Jersey, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

DeMelo was on the ice at Monday's game-day skate in a non-contact sweater, but with several days of practice to get ready, the blueliner could be cleared prior to puck drop Friday. Considering he has just one point in his previous 18 outings, the Ontario native won't offer much in terms of fantasy value once ready to suit up.