DeMelo suffered an apparent hand injury during Wednesday's loss to Montreal, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

The Senators have yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for DeMelo's recovery, but at this point it's safe to assume he won't be available for Saturday's clash with Columbus at a minimum. Either way, the 26-year-old has only picked up six points in 32 games this campaign, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to track his status.