Senators' Dylan DeMelo: Dealing with hand injury
DeMelo suffered an apparent hand injury during Wednesday's loss to Montreal, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
The Senators have yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for DeMelo's recovery, but at this point it's safe to assume he won't be available for Saturday's clash with Columbus at a minimum. Either way, the 26-year-old has only picked up six points in 32 games this campaign, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to track his status.
