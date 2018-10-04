DeMelo will be able to play Thursday evening against host Chicago, despite getting hit in the face by a stick in the morning session, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Packaged in the Erik Karlsson trade, DeMelo has moved from an offensively laden Sharks squad to the rebuilding Senators. However, he's projected to see an uptick in playing time with Ottawa, both at even strength and on the man advantage. DeMelo has 32 points (three goals, 29 assists) over 143 career contests.