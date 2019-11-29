Play

DeMelo hasn't posted a point since Oct. 27, despite skating 19 minutes or more in all but one of those games.

DeMelo might be valuable to the Senators, but his value doesn't carry over to fantasy, where he doesn't really produce anywhere but hits and blocked shots. He's become much like linemate Mark Borowiecki: a valuable player for his real team, but virtually no value in the fantasy world.

