DeMelo (hand) will be sidelined 3-4 weeks after suffering a broken finger, Hailey Salvian of The Athletic reports.

DeMelo will be on the shelf through the remainder of 2018 due to his broken finger. The blueliner's absence will likely lead to Max Lajoie earning a regular spot in the lineup, and the Senators may also opt to recall a player from AHL Belleville to bolster their defensive depth. Considering DeMelo has registered just six assists in 32 games, fantasy owners shouldn't be banking on him for significant offensive contributions. Given the 26-year-old's recovery timeline, Ottawa will almost certainly designate him for injured reserve.