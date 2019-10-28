DeMelo posted a pair of assists, five blocked shots and two hits in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Skating a season-high 21:56 in the contest, DeMelo set up goals by Brady Tkachuk and Anthony Duclair for his first two points of the year. DeMelo has added 25 hits and 16 blocked shots in 11 appearances. The defenseman posted a career-high 22 points, 121 hits and 130 blocks in 77 games last year.