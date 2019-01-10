DeMelo registered an assist in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Anaheim.

DeMelo is on a three-game point steak (all assists) and has four helpers in his last five outings. The defenseman still hasn't scored a goal since Dec. 4, a stretch of 11 contests, but the fact that he is chipping in offensively makes him a decent mid-range fantasy option.

