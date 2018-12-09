DeMelo won't suit up for Sunday's game versus the Bruins due to an upper-body injury, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

DeMelo suffered his injury on a hit from Riley Sheahan during Saturday's game versus the Penguins. Coach Guy Boucher has no timeline for DeMelo's return. Erik Burgdoerfer will slot into the defensive rotation for the time being.

