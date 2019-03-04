Senators' Dylan DeMelo: Picks up assist in road win
DeMelo recorded a power-play assist -- his 12th helper of the season -- in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Panthers.
It was DeMelo's first point in 15 games, and he now has 15 points in 61 games this season. The Sens' blueliner also logged a season-high 4:33 of power-play time in the win.
