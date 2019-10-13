DeMelo's lone contribution in Saturday's 4-2 win over Tampa Bay was a first-period fight against Yanni Gourde.

DeMelo has operated as more of a defensive-focused blue liner so far, which is helpful to the Senators but not so much for fantasy owners. Don't expect much to change over the course of the season, and unless you need major plus-minus help, DeMelo isn't likely to be much use to your squad.