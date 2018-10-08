Senators' Dylan DeMelo: Picks up two assists in loss
DeMelo registered two assists in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins.
A season ago, as a member of the Sharks, DeMelo recorded 20 assists in 63 games, to go along with zero goals. While he has tickled the twine once already in 2018-19, the 25-year-old is a far more accomplished passer than he is a scorer. Look for him to continue featuring in Ottawa's lineup most evenings.
More News
-
Senators' Dylan DeMelo: Dodges injury scare, ready for opener•
-
Senators' Dylan DeMelo: Traded to Senators•
-
Sharks' Dylan DeMelo: Earns new deal with Team Teal•
-
Sharks' Dylan DeMelo: Bags apple in tough home loss•
-
Sharks' Dylan DeMelo: Tallies two assists•
-
Sharks' Dylan DeMelo: Dishes out three assists•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...