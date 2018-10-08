DeMelo registered two assists in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins.

A season ago, as a member of the Sharks, DeMelo recorded 20 assists in 63 games, to go along with zero goals. While he has tickled the twine once already in 2018-19, the 25-year-old is a far more accomplished passer than he is a scorer. Look for him to continue featuring in Ottawa's lineup most evenings.