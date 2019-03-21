Senators' Dylan DeMelo: Provides three helpers
DeMelo exploded for three assists and five blocked shots in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Canucks.
He recently weathered a five-game pointless stretch, but DeMelo now has four helpers over his last two games. He's up to 19 points (three goals, 16 assists) in 68 games in his first year in Ottawa, just one point shy of his career high from last season with the Sharks. Potential fantasy owners can take note of his 105 hits and 112 blocks this season as added value in formats that score those categories.
