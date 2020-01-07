Senators' Dylan DeMelo: Ready to rock
DeMelo (finger) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against Washington.
DeMelo is expected to return to a prominent role following his 10-game absence, skating with Thomas Chabot on the Senators' top pairing against the Capitals. The 26-year-old blueliner has been a solid shut-down option for Ottawa this season, recording a plus-7 rating in 32 games, but he's only picked up six points over that span, so he can be ignored in standard fantasy formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.