DeMelo (finger) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against Washington.

DeMelo is expected to return to a prominent role following his 10-game absence, skating with Thomas Chabot on the Senators' top pairing against the Capitals. The 26-year-old blueliner has been a solid shut-down option for Ottawa this season, recording a plus-7 rating in 32 games, but he's only picked up six points over that span, so he can be ignored in standard fantasy formats.