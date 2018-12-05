DeMelo notched a goal in the second period of a 5-2 loss to Montreal on Tuesday.

DeMelo has been a pleasant surprise for the Senators since coming over from San Jose, recording a plus-10 rating and scoring eight points, including a career-high in goals. However, three goals in 28 seasons, he still doesn't produce enough to make him a valuable weapon in most leagues and should be a spot starter in daily leagues only.