Senators' Dylan DeMelo: Scores in loss to Habs
DeMelo notched a goal in the second period of a 5-2 loss to Montreal on Tuesday.
DeMelo has been a pleasant surprise for the Senators since coming over from San Jose, recording a plus-10 rating and scoring eight points, including a career-high in goals. However, three goals in 28 seasons, he still doesn't produce enough to make him a valuable weapon in most leagues and should be a spot starter in daily leagues only.
