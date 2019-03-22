Senators' Dylan DeMelo: Scores lone goal
DeMelo's fourth goal was all the Senators could muster in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Flames.
DeMelo has picked up a goal and four assists in his last three games, as well as 10 blocked shots in that span. His tally Thursday gives him a second consecutive 20-point season, reaching the mark in 69 contests.
