Senators' Dylan DeMelo: Scores two points against Sabres
DeMelo scored a goal and added an assist Thursday in a 4-2 win over Buffalo.
With two goals, DeMelo has now matched his career high in goals for the season, which says a lot about how rarely he found the net in San Jose. In Ottawa, however, he's off to a pretty solid start with seven points in 12 games, which should have him well on track to top the 20 points he scored last year.
More News
-
Senators' Dylan DeMelo: Picks up two assists in loss•
-
Senators' Dylan DeMelo: Dodges injury scare, ready for opener•
-
Senators' Dylan DeMelo: Traded to Senators•
-
Sharks' Dylan DeMelo: Earns new deal with Team Teal•
-
Sharks' Dylan DeMelo: Bags apple in tough home loss•
-
Sharks' Dylan DeMelo: Tallies two assists•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.