DeMelo scored a goal and added an assist Thursday in a 4-2 win over Buffalo.

With two goals, DeMelo has now matched his career high in goals for the season, which says a lot about how rarely he found the net in San Jose. In Ottawa, however, he's off to a pretty solid start with seven points in 12 games, which should have him well on track to top the 20 points he scored last year.

