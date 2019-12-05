DeMelo notched an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

DeMelo hadn't etched his name on the scoresheet since a two-assist performance versus the Sharks on Oct. 27. He added two hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's contest. The 26-year-old has only three helpers this season, with 54 hits and 40 blocks rounding out the blueliner's unspectacular stat line.