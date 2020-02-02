Senators' Dylan DeMelo: Strong effort away from Ottawa
DeMelo compiled an assist, four hits and four blocked shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.
DeMelo has three points (all assists) over the last four games. The ex-Shark is averaging a career-high in ice time at 20:01 to complement his plus-7 rating. Look no further if you're seeking a burgeoning defender for fantasy purposes.
